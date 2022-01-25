 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Chandler Halderson sentencing hearing set for March

  • Updated
chandler halderson mug

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson's sentencing date has been set, according to online court records. 

Halderson was found guilty on January 20 of killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, in July 2021. He is charged with two sets of the same four counts: first degree intentional homicide, providing false information on missing persons, mutilating a corpse or hiding a corpse. 

He is set to be sentenced on March 17 at around 1:30 p.m. 

The prosecution alleged Halderson killed his parents as a result of them discovering a "web of lies" about his employment and education. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you