Chandler Halderson sentencing hearing set for March

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson's sentencing date has been set, according to online court records.
Halderson was found guilty on January 20 of killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, in July 2021. He is charged with two sets of the same four counts: first degree intentional homicide, providing false information on missing persons, mutilating a corpse or hiding a corpse.
He is set to be sentenced on March 17 at around 1:30 p.m.
The prosecution alleged Halderson killed his parents as a result of them discovering a "web of lies" about his employment and education.