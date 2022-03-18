Chandler Halderson takes first step in pursuing appeal

MADISON (WKOW) - Convicted murderer Chandler Halderson filed a notice of intent to pursue postconviction relief Friday.
According to the state of Wisconsin, postconviction relief can be either of the following:
- Postconviction motions, which are filed in the circuit court
- An appeal, which is assigned to a District Court of Appeals
Halderson indicated in his sentencing hearing Thursday, he would be seeking an appeal. He addressed the court for the first time during his case saying, "I want to take this opportunity to state my intent to appeal my convictions. If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, take a moment to please reach out to me."
The notice of intent is the first step in seeking postconviction relief and must be done within 20 days following sentencing.
Halderson was found guilty in January of murdering and dismembering his parents Bart and Krista Halderson in July 2020 and hiding their bodies.
His first-degree murder convictions came with two mandatory life sentences. Dane County Judge John Hyland denied him the possibility of parole during sentencing.