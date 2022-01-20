Chandler Halderson will not testify in double murder trial

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson has chosen not to testify in the trial where he's accused of killing and dismembering his parents.
Halderson is on trial for the death of parents Bart and Krista Halderson. He faces two sets of the same four charges: first degree intentional homicide, providing false information on missing persons, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.
The announcement of the decision not to testify was made on Thursday morning prior to the jury entering the courtroom. This announcement follows the discussion of the prosecution resting its case once the jury is present.
After the prosecution rests, the defense is also immediately expected to rest as well, without calling any witnesses.
Closing arguments would be presented by both the prosecution and defense.
Halderson's month long trial is expected to wrap up by Friday.