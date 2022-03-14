Chandler Halderson's attorney files motion to waive his appearance at sentencing

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson, through his attorney Catherine Dorl, requests to be absent from his sentencing hearing later this week.
Halderson was found guilty in January of two sets of the same four charges for murdering his parents after a several weeks-long trial and a two-hour jury deliberation.
Two of the charges are first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life sentences. What will be considered in court Thursday is when or if he has the opportunity to be paroled.
In a motion filed on March 11, Dorl acknowledged that Wisconsin Statute 971.04 requires a defendant's presence in court during certain events, including sentencing. However, she argues Halderson could be absent if he is "in custody and refuses to be brought to Court." In this argument she cited a 1996 court case, State v. Divanovic, that states a defendant can lose their constitutional right to be present at trial by misconduct or consent.
"Mr. Halderson consents to be absent from the sentencing hearing in this case," the motion reads. "He waives any rights he has to be present, and not only consents but requests to be absent."
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne opposed the request for Halderson's absence. He does not interpret the same Wisconsin law in the same way as Dorl and claims the sentencing hearing is vital to the criminal justice system.
In a document sent to Judge John Hyland, Ozanne acknowledged that Halderson has constitutional and statutory rights, but that they are not endless.
"The criminal justice system does not serve at the pleasure of convicted murders [sic]," Ozanne wrote. "The sentencing for Chandler Halderson is set for this Thursday and his appearance is required by law. The defendant has no right to simply skip court hearings that might be uncomfortable or to avoid finally being held responsible for his behavior."
He argued the language of Wisconsin Statue 971.04 "demands" Halderson's presence. Specifically, he pointed at the language of the statutory heading of "defendant to be presence," claiming that it is a requirement, not a right, to appear at the sentencing hearing. On top of that, Ozanne argued the law has two clear exceptions: one for misdemeanors and another for a defendant refusing to attend the trial.
Ozanne also cited a 1997 court case that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on, State v. Koopmans, which deems the language "shall" as meaning mandatory.
UW Associate Clinical Professor of Law John Gross says exceptions allowing defendants to be absent for court hearings are limited. Gross says Marsy's Law gives victims the constitutional right to address courts on the harm they've suffered at the time of sentencing. He says the question becomes whether that requirement encompasses a right to have a defendant present to hear victim testimony.
"This in an interesting issue," Gross says of the legal factors involved in Halderson's request.
The fiance of Halderson's brother, Mitchell Halderson has already offered Judge John Hyland her recommendation on Chandler Halderson's sentence.
"If he was given the opportunity for parole, I would be terrified for...my family's safety," she writes to the court.