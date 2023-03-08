Changes in programming due to WIAA Tournaments

MADISON (WKOW) - Due to the WIAA State Basketball Tournament, we're making some adjustments to our programs.
WKOW-TV is airing the state tournaments Thursday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
Basketball airs Thursdays on March 9 and March 16 from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Fridays, March 10 and March 17, the games air from 9 a.m. to 12:30, with a break from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and again from 1:30-5 p.m, and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Championship Saturday, the action happens from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. 10 p.m.
Our regular local and ABC programming normally seen on WKOW is moving to other times or channels.
During Thursday and Friday afternoons, General Hospital airs at its regularly scheduled time on our Decades 27.2 channel.
On Saturday night, March 11, the Milwaukee Bucks/Golden State Warriors game airs at 7 p.m. on our Decades 27.2 channel.
On Saturday night, March 19, the Pittsburgh Penguins/New York Rangers game airs at 7 p.m. on our Decades 27.2 channel
Our other WKOW programming is being moved to later times.
Programs on Thursday, March 9 and March 16 air early Friday morning.
Station 19 airs at around 12:06 a.m.
Greys Anatomy airs at around 1:06 a.m.
Alaska Daily airs at around 2:06 a.m
Inside Edition airs at around 3:06 a.m.
Shows on Friday, March 10 and March 17 air early Saturday morning.
Shark Tank will air at around 12:06 a.m.
ABC 20/20 will air at around 1:06 a.m.
Inside Edition airs at around 3:06 a.m.
OTHER PROGRAMMING NOTES
ABC Hockey Saturday: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/4 from 11:30am-2:30pm.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/4 from 2:30pm-5:00pm.
General Hospital airing on 27.2 on Thursday 3/9, Friday 3/10, Thursday 3/16 and Friday 3/17 from 1:00pm-2:00pm.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/11 from 11:30am-2:30pm.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/11 from 2:30pm-5:00pm.
UFC Live: Edwards vs. Usman 3 will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/18 from 11:00am-12:00pm
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Second Round will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/18 from 12:00pm-2:00pm
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Second Round will air on 27.2 on Saturday 3/18 from 2:00pm-4:00pm