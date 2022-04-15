'Changing what America is going to be like': After border trip, Grothman says illegal immigration should be top federal priority

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman said the trip was essential, even for a member of congress whose district is more than 1,300 miles from the southern border.
Grothman met with Border Patrol agents and local police in California and Arizona before returning Wednesday. Grothman defended the trip, citing data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting migrant encounters increased from about 100,000 in February in 2021 to more than 160,000 this past February.
Grothman said the surge along the border made containing illegal immigration the top priority for Congress.
"When you're adding another 100,000 people to the population every month, you are changing what America is going to be like 5 or 10 years from now," Grothman said. "We could wind up in a situation, like I said, where you're getting two or three million people coming here. That will fundamentally change America."
Grothman rejected criticism that words about changing what the country 'is going to be like' with unchecked immigration were a racist dog whistle.
"I don't think there's a racial undertone," Grothman said. "I think you are getting a lot more people making America a lot more crowded. You're putting a lot more stress on all its institutions."
Darryl Morin, President of immigrant advocacy group Forward Latino, said if Grothman was serious about controlling the border, he'd lead the way on drafting bipartisan immigration reform.
"The only real answer to this is to fix our broken immigration system once and for all," Morin said.
The perennial debate about immigration policy comes at a time when Wisconsin has a record-low 2.8% unemployment rate along with a record-high number of people employed in a state where migrant labor has long been a key cog in the dairy and agricultural industries.
"I don't know that [legal immigration] has to be easier," Grothman said when asked about the economic impact of immigration reform. "You can change the numbers. That you can do. The problem is right, and I don't mean to be partisan here, if you're not going to enforce the current laws, how can you trust the administration with a new set of laws?"
Grothman said he was open to increasing the number of legal immigrants allowed into the country but said he wouldn't lead on drafting any such reform bill until he felt the Biden administration was doing more to curb illegal immigration.
"The first thing that's gotta happen is we've gotta show that the Biden administration itself is sincere about trying to enforce the laws now," Grothman said.
Grothman's trip came a month before the Biden administration is set to end the Title 42 emergency rule that has forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their case can be heard.
Homeland Security officials have estimated lifting the order could lead to as many as 18,000 migrant crossings per day.
Some Democrats, including U.S. Senate candidate and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke have criticized the plan because the White House hasn't developed a complete plan for addressing such a surge in border traffic.
Morin said it would be inhumane to keep migrants waiting in Mexico because elected officials couldn't agree on a plan for processing those seeking asylum.
"Those issues need to be handled separately but the public health emergency, per the CDC, no longer exists," Morin said. "As such, it should not be used as a political spigot once again with regards to immigration."