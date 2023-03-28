Charges filed, bond set for mother of baby found in Whitewater field

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) — The woman who is the mother of a baby found dead in a field appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Online court records show Santos Asucena Caseres Cruz was charged with neglecting a child consequence of death and move/hide/bury the corpse of a child on Tuesday. Santos was arrested on Friday, according to Whitewater police.

In court, an official set Caseres Cruz's bond at $10,000 cash — citing a potential flight risk and the "strength of the charges" as important factors in the decision. If she does post bond, Caseres Cruz has to surrender any passport, cannot leave Jefferson County and will be on GPS monitoring.

During the court hearing, prosecutors allege Caseres Cruz could have ties to Mexico, because that's where the baby's alleged father is. They also said Caseres Cruz's residence was cleared of personal property.

A criminal complaint states authorities learned that the baby may belong to Caseres Cruz after a witness reported she could have been pregnant by a man different than the father of her other children.

Although she initially denied the pregnancy, Caseres Cruz later admitted she had the baby on January 27 in secret. She told police she believed the baby was dead soon after he was born. She said she did not call 911 or get help because her other children didn’t know she was pregnant.

A probable cause statement said, the next day, Caseres Cruz put the baby in the field where it was later found. The box containing the baby remained in the field until two men found it on March 4.

Caseres Cruz is set to appear in court again in April.