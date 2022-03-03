Charity flies infant critical heart patient to Boston for treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — A young boy from Reedsburg is getting treatment in Boston for a critical heart condition.
Miles and his family boarded a private plane Thursday morning in Baraboo.
An organization called AeroAngel provided the flight at no cost to the family. The Denver-based charity provides free transportation, usually for children, traveling far distances for life-saving medical care.
Miles is diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. According to the CDC, it's a type of congenital heart defect where the left side of the heart does not form correctly, impacting blood flow through the organ.
A fundraiser set up by the family states he has spent his first months of life in a hospital and has had multiple open-heart surgeries, but there is more treatment to come.
Boston Children's Hospital is one of the few centers in the country that is equipped to perform surgery for Miles' condition.
Miles' mother, Jodie Sherwood, says she's thankful for all the support her family's received.
"To my family, to strangers, to the GoFundMe page, the complete strangers that blow your mind," Sherwood said. "It's honestly so heartfelt and touching, I can't, I don't even have the words to describe it."
Once he arrives in Boston, doctors will determine the next steps of treatment.
Click here visit the fundraiser for Miles' medical bills.