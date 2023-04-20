'Check out' a Wisconsin state park day pass at your local library

MADISON (WKOW) -- Come May, you can check out Wisconsin state park day passes at your local library.
More than 160 libraries statewide have day passes to state parks, forests and recreation areas for library car holders, and more than 6,300 passes are available.
This is thanks to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library program.
The initial program was much smaller -- with 20 participating libraries and 1,000 passes -- but it was so popular, the DNR decided to expand it.
84 libraries bought the passes with grant funding from the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.