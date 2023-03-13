Check out what teams are playing in the 2023 Boys Basketball tournament

MADISON (WKOW) — The teams are set for the 2023 Boys Basketball Tournament.
The state's top boys basketball teams head to Madison this week to compete for the coveted Gold Ball — including some teams from southern Wisconsin.
Check out the list below to see who is playing in each division's semifinal matchup and when that game is.
Keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app. There you can watch games live, find scores, highlights and more.
Find brackets for both the boys and girls basketball tournaments here.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 De Pere (28-0) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Arrowhead (26-2) vs. #3 Neenah (18-10) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
DIVISION 2
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Nicolet (24-4) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 La Crosse Central (23-5) vs. #3 Whitnall (24-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
DIVISION 3
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 West Salem (27-1) vs. #4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Brillion (27-1) vs. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
DIVISION 4
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) vs. #4 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Acad. (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Luther (26-2) vs. #3 Whitehall (22-6) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
DIVISION 5
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Newman Catholic (25-4) vs. #4 Royall (22-7) - 9:05 a.m.
Game-2: #2 McDonell Central Catholic (28-1) vs. #3 Fall River (26-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
Championship Saturday play starts at 11:05 a.m. with the Division 5 matchup. Division's 4 and 3 then play before there is a break. Division 2's championship game starts at around 6:35 p.m., and Division 1 plays around 15 minutes after the Division 2 game ends.