Check out what teams are playing in the 2023 State Girls Basketball tournament

MADISON (WKOW) — The teams are set for the 2023 State Girls Basketball Tournament.
The state's top girls basketball teams head to Green Bay this week to compete for the coveted Gold Ball — including some teams from southern Wisconsin.
Check out the list below to see who is playing in each division's semifinal matchup and when that game is.
Keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app. There you can watch games live, find scores, highlights and more.
Find brackets for both the boys and girls basketball tournaments here.
Division 1
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
#1 Brookfield East and #4 Germantown face off at 6:35 p.m.
#2 Hortonville and #3 Kettle Moraine play around 20 minutes after the other Division 1 semi final is over.
Division 2
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
#1 Pewaukee and #4 Lakeland Union face off at 1:35 p.m.
#2 Notre Dame de la Baie Academy and #3 McFarland play around 20 minutes after the other Division 2 semi final is over.
Division 3
Semifinals - Thursday, March 9
#1 Waupun and #4 Milwaukee Academy of Science face off at 1:35 p.m.
#2 West Salem and #3 Kewaskum play around 20 minutes after the other Division 3 semi final is over.
Division 4
Semifinals - Thursday, March 9
#1 Aquinas and #4 Mishicot face off at 6:35 p.m.
#2 Laconia and #3 Colfax play around 20 minutes after the other Division 4 semi final is over.
Division 5
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
#1 McDonell Central Catholic and #4 Albany face off at 9:05 a.m.
#2 Blair-Taylor and #3 Wabeno/Laona play around 20 minutes after the other Division 5 semi final is over.
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
Championship Saturday play starts at 11:05 a.m. with the Division 5 matchup. Division's 4 and 3 will play before there is a break. Division 2's championship game starts at around 6:35 p.m., and Division 1 plays around 15 minutes after the Division 2 game ends.