Checking out the fall colors in the Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- When you think of the Dells, water parks and duck boats may come to mind, but the folks over at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau say it's a great place to hike too.
Leah Hauck-Mills talked to the Wake Up Wisconsin team about the many recommended trials to check out the changing fall colors.
"We have over 50 miles of hiking trails in and around Wisconsin Dells people may not know," said Hauck-Mills. "Four area state parks and two nature trails as well."
Some of the places she talked about Tuesday included: Chapel Gorge, Rocky Arbor, Mirror Lake, Roche – A – Cri, Devil’s Lake
Hauck-Mills also reminded people of some things to bring along for a hike:
- State Park sticker or pass if hiking at state parks
- Layers of clothes, temps can shift dramatically within a few short hours
- Proper footwear
- Reusable water bottle to stay hydrated / snacks
For more fall color hike information, head to Wisdells.com.