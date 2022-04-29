Chef Dave Heide: Family, pandemic driving forces behind closing Liliana's in favor of new restaurant venture

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Chef Dave Heide opened Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg 15 years ago.
Now he's in the process of closing the restaurant and transitioning to a dual-restaurant venture.
Heide said the main driving force behind the decision is his family. He named his restaurant Liliana's after his first-born child. His first child now identifies themselves as non-binary and now goes by Ollie.
He said the decision to open two restaurants is driven by the pandemic. He said people's eating habits have really changed during the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, Heide said about 1% of his food orders were made for carryout. That number is now about 40%.
The transition is underway now, but Liliana's will close for indoor dining mid-June. The restaurant will continue to be open for carryout and the patio will remain open.
The building will house two restaurants once the transition is complete.
Ollie's will focus on family-oriented dining. The menu will include Detroit-style pizza, burgers and cocktails. If you're familiar with Liliana's, this restaurant will be located within the bar-area.
The other restaurant will be called St. Charles Station. It's name comes from the St. Charles Streetcar line in New Orleans. This restaurant will focus more on fine-dining and will keep some of the features of Liliana's. This restaurant will have a menu that constantly updates, based on seasonal and local ingredients.
Heide said the idea behind two restaurants is to attract more patrons and provide more options for impromptu dinner nights with the family or a date night.
Heide said the goal is to open Ollie's first. That will happen by September or October. Once Ollie's is up-and-running, St. Charles Station will then open.