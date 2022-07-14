Chemical leak prompts evacuation and HazMat response on west side lab

MADISON (WKOW) — A lab on Madison's west side was evacuated after a chemical leak Tuesday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster reported that a laboratory on Research Park Boulevard was evacuated after a container holding a toxic and flammable chemical became compromised.
Evacuation reportedly began as vapors wafted through the hallways to another floor through the building's ventilation system.
When crews arrived around 11 a.m., they activated the building's fire alarm to make sure the building was completely evacuated.
The leak was contained by on-site chemists prior to MFD Hazardous Incident Team (HIT) entered the building. The HIT’s entry team surveyed the entire building, isolating the areas where chemical leaks and spills were.
The building was then released back to on-site staff for cleanup.
No one in the facility reported any illness or injury from the incident.