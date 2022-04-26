Cherokee Heights Middle School principal named Principal of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dr. Anuradha Ebbe from Cherokee Heights Middle School has been named Principal of the Year.
She was surprised with a special ceremony put together by staff, students and the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators Tuesday.
At Cherokee Heights, Ebbe has placed an emphasis on celebrating diversity, implementing equitable disciplinary practices and incorporating anti-racist practices.
Now, she said she is more motivated than ever to dive deeper into her work.
"Our students have so much potential here, our staff have so much potential and I am excited to see where our school is going to go in the next few years," Ebbe said.
Ebbe has been principal of Cherokee Heights Middle School for two years.
Before that, she served as the principal of Shorewood Elementary School for nine years.
"I knew that whatever I did with my life, I'm going to be doing it for children," Ebbe said. "It inspires me to not only continue the work, but to go deeper with it, to also advocate for our profession. I always do that, but this really puts that at the forefront."