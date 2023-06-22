Chicago man sentenced for distributing cocaine in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday for distributing cocaine in Madison for several years, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Darryl McDonald, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
O'Shea said McDonald pleaded guilty to the charge on March 15, 2023.
According to O'Shea, a government investigation revealed that McDonald was distributing cocaine to people in the Madison area. One woman said she delivered cocaine for McDonald from Chicago to Madison for several years, starting in 2016.
Between 2016 and 2021, O'Shea said records show McDonald had "very little" verifiable income, though he made several large purchases and bought most items with cash. During this time, records also showed McDonald deposited over $250,000 in cash into a checking account.
Eight people have pleaded guilty to and been sentenced for participating in the cocaine distribution, according to O'Shea.