...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chicago man sentenced for distributing cocaine in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday for distributing cocaine in Madison for several years, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

Darryl McDonald, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

O'Shea said McDonald pleaded guilty to the charge on March 15, 2023.

According to O'Shea, a government investigation revealed that McDonald was distributing cocaine to people in the Madison area. One woman said she delivered cocaine for McDonald from Chicago to Madison for several years, starting in 2016.

Between 2016 and 2021, O'Shea said records show McDonald had "very little" verifiable income, though he made several large purchases and bought most items with cash. During this time, records also showed McDonald deposited over $250,000 in cash into a checking account.

Eight people have pleaded guilty to and been sentenced for participating in the cocaine distribution, according to O'Shea.

