Chicago man sentenced to 48 months for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Chicago man was sentenced to 48 months in prison last Friday for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Jeffrey Kemp, 55, pleaded guilty to this charge on February 24, 2022.
In 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies began investigating several known drug traffickers in Dane County. As part of this investigation, it was learned that an individual in Chicago had narcotics sent to an address in Madison via U.S. mail.
On December 7, 2020, a U.S. Postal Inspector identified the parcel and got a federal warrant and searched the package. Inside, investigators found a vacuum-sealed bag that contained roughly 590 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. DCI agents took custody of the drugs.
Later on December 7, 2020, investigators delivered the parcel to the address in Madison. Around a minute later, a silver sedan with Illinois license plates pulled up to the building. Kemp got out of the car and took the parcel. Arrest units responded as Kemp put the parcel into the car. Officers arrested Kemp and the driver of the vehicle, who agents identified as Antonio Dillard.
Kemp told police the individual in Chicago paid him and Dillard to pick up the parcel and transport the drugs back to Chicago for distribution.
At sentencing, Judge Peterson explained that even though Kemp played a relatively minor role in a larger organization, he caused significant damage to the community by exploiting people’s addictions.
The charge against Kemp was the result of an investigation conducted by DCI, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.