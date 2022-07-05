 Skip to main content
Chicago suburb parade shooting suspect fired over 70 rounds, 'blended in' with crowd

  Updated
Crimo MGN
Highland Park Police Department

HIGHLAND PARK (WKOW) — Authorities investigating a deadly shooting in a Chicago suburb say the suspect attempted to "blend in" with the crowd of parade goers. 

Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, provided an update into the multi-jurisdiction investigation into the shooting that killed six and injured at least 30. 

Covelli said based on preliminary information the suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 21, of Highwood, planned the attack for "several weeks." 

Crimo is suspected of bringing a "high-powered rifle" to the rooftop of a business before shooting over 70 rounds into the crowd. 

Covelli said Crimo was dressed in women's clothing, in what authorities believe was an attempt to conceal his facial tattoos and identity. While leaving the scene Crimo "dropped" the gun and "blended in" with the crowd of fleeing parade goers. 

Covelli called the rifle, which Crimo purchased legally, a "major investigative lead" to identifying Crimo as the suspect. 

Crimo initially walked to his mother's house before taking her car. He was arrested in North Chicago hours after the shooting. There was a second legally purchased rifle found in the car during the arrest, and others were found at his Highwood residence.

Crimo has not yet been charged in the attack. Covelli said investigators are "still developing leads and very critical information." 

