Chicago suburb parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — The man suspected of opening fire at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb was in Madison the same day as the shooting.
Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 21, of Highwood, is suspected of bringing a "high-powered rifle" to the rooftop of a business in Highland Park before shooting over 70 rounds into the crowd, killing seven and injuring at least 30.
Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, provided the new information during an afternoon press conference Tuesday.
Covelli said he traveled to "several places," including Madison, before turning around to return to Illinois. Hedid not explain how authorities knew Crimo was in Wisconsin.
A Madison Police Department spokesperson confirmed to 27 News that the FBI asked MPD to assist in their investigation into the Highland Park shooting.