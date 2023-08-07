Chief Justice Annette Ziegler responds to Supreme Court vote restricting power

Madison (WKOW) -- On Friday, liberal justices voted to restrict the current powers granted to the court's chief justice, Annette Ziegler.
The vote introduced a committee that would spread Ziegler's responsibilities as Chief Justice among two other court justices, making the court's administrative meetings open to the public after a Republican majority closed them in 2012.
The vote came three days after Wisconsin's Supreme Court switched to liberal control with the addition of Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
It was one of two decisions the liberal majority stated were made to create more transparency among the court, emphasizing a need for more inclusive decision-making.
The Supreme Court has remained divided on issues like abortion rights and the state's legislative maps. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler opposed the vote, arguing that disagreement on issues does not justify changing the Constitution.
"This action is unprecedented. this is not the way we behave. We do not change the rules just because there's a new person who joins the court", Ziegler said in an interview. "Right now, I think sunshine is the best disinfectant, so I'm trying my very best to let the public know what their court is doing. It is completely inappropriate. It is shameful."
Ziegler went on to say that she is unsure of the consequences that will result from the liberal majority's actions, but she hopes the court will be able to come together to do business as it has always done.
The liberal Supreme Court Justices disapproved of Ziegler's comments to the public after the decision, expressing that matters of the court should be discussed internally.
We contacted justices Ann Bradley, Jill Karofsky, and Rebecca Dallet and did not receive a response to comment on the incident.