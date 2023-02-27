Chief's Blog: man who died at east side gas station was homicide suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department Chief says the man who died at a Kwik Trip on the city's east side Friday was a wanted homicide suspect.

In Chief Shon Barnes blog Monday, he says a homicide suspect was at a Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue and a "confrontation took place between the subject and officers."

During that confrontation, the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said one officer tried to use a taser and another fired in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect was later found dead in the convenience store's bathroom.

On Friday, Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye confirmed to 27 News police were in the area searching for the man they had named as a suspect in a homicide earlier in the week, Justin Kopmeyer, 38.

DCI is investigating the incident.

The Madison Police Department plans to provide an update into the incident at 2 p.m.