'Child care is foundational': Providers, parents weigh in on defunding of Child Care Counts Program

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) – Corrine’s Little Explorers in New Glarus is one of many childcare providers grappling with the Joint Finance Committee’s overnight decision to defund the Child Care Counts Program.

The pandemic era program has distributed nearly $600 million in federal support to thousands of child care providers across the state since 2020.

Now, support is due to be scaled back until it expires entirely in February.

“We shouldn't be martyrs. We should not be, you know, sacrificing our families, our bodies, our retirement, or any of that,” said Corrine Hendrickson, owner of Corrine’s Little Movers.

Hendrickson started her business 15 years ago to meet a need she said is still present.

“I started because my child was about 10 months old, and I had three friends who were pregnant and couldn't find care,” Hendrickson said.

For Hendrickson, the Child Care Counts Program was a game changer, allowing her to stabilize tuition for families. Now, she said she will be forced to raise it again by $20 per week per child.

“Most of my families have two children. So, you're looking at $40 a week. That's significant and will impact their ability to care for their own children, and also will impact their ability to go to the other small businesses, restaurants and have a discretionary fund,” Hendrickson said.

Parents are already feeling that pain. Scott Laeser, one of Henrickson’s clients, said the increase will hurt many.

“Just like roads, just like schools, childcare is foundational,” Laeser said.

The father of two hopes to see Wisconsin move in a different direction.

“It's pretty inexplicable, and just seemingly out of step with reality for working parents with young kids right now to make a decision like this,” Laeser said.

In addition to allowing her to stabilize tuition for families, Hendrickson said the Child Care Counts Program allowed her to raise compensation for workers from $6.00 an hour to $12.00. That is on top of allowing her to offer $250 bonuses. Now those bonuses will also go away, leaving just the $12.00 an hour.

“$12 an hour for everything that I do -- it's not, we deserve more than that,” Hendrickson said.

Lani Harrison, another client and mother of three, used to work at a nearby daycare for eight years and understands firsthand the impact low wages have on retention of employees and quality of life.

“In that time while I was there, I watched 35 teachers leave,” Harrison said. “Some of my friends and co-workers left to be a nanny or housekeeper, or a dog walker to make more money than people taking care of children -- who are our future.”

As we look to the future, all three hope to see more invested into child care.

“There is still the possibility during the budget, an amendment could get proposed to put $340 million back into the budget," Hendrickson said. "There's also the possibility of standalone legislation. However, every single day that we go without funding is another day that another program will close, that another teacher walks, that another parent decides: ‘I can't afford this anymore. I'm going to quit and stay home with my child.'”

27 News reached out to the Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee who voted to defund the Child Care Counts Program for an interview or comment on this story, but did not hear back.

During the meeting in which the vote took place, GOP lawmakers voted to set aside $15 million that could be used to create a revolving loan fund for childcare providers.

Rep. Jessie Rodriguez (R-Oak Creek) also said Republicans are working on additional legislation to help people open more childcare centers.