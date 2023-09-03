Child care providers push back against GOP bills

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin child care providers sent a petition with over 200 signatures to state lawmakers in hopes of persuading Republican legislators to abandon a set of bills designed to help the industry.
The providers claim a package of bills that GOP legislators began circulating last week will harm the child care industry by reducing regulations.
The package of bills would loosen a number of restrictions in state statutes, including allowing child care staff to care for more children at once and allowing workers as young as 16 to watch children without additional supervision.
The providers who have signed onto the petition, led by Corrine Hendrickson and Brooke Skidmore of New Glarus, said in a letter accompanying the petition sent to lawmakers that the bills "will actually decrease the childcare workforce, decrease quality, and price-out parents from having access to childcare."
"None of the proposals are based on actual research or data," the letter said. "The proposed policy changes are in complete opposition to best practices and unequivocal research in early childhood education and development."
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called on the legislature to meet in special session to consider offering child care providers continued subsidies.
Child care access has declined for decades. Many providers struggle to hire enough staff or offer wages competitive against even the most entry level of service jobs.
Federal subsidies to Wisconsin's child care industry, provided through the Child Care Counts program, offered a temporary boon.
But that money has expired, and final payments will go out in the coming months.
Industry advocates are warning of dire consequences if Child Care Counts funding is not picked up and continued by the state.
The Republican proposals signal that the party intends to go about addressing the child care shortage another way.