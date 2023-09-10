Child care shortage pulling Wisconsin workers out of their jobs

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's child care shortage is costing other industries needed employees.
Every year since at least 2012, Wisconsin has lost hundreds of regulated child care providers, and more could soon have to close their doors.
Congress did not renew federal pandemic aid payments provided to the child care industry and distributed to Wisconsin providers through a program called Child Care Counts.
Industry advocates warn that child care providers struggled even with the additional money from the federal government. Without it, many more could close, turning child care into a scarce service only accessible to families wealthy enough to afford higher tuition payments.
Courtney Hoffmann, owner-administrator of Kids First Preschool and Child Care in Poynette, described a near future in which the entire state economy suffers due to a lack of adequate child care.
"You'll see more centers closing, and, therefore, you'll end up seeing more families leaving the workforce," she said.
But David Heide, who owns a pair of Fitchburg restaurants, said that theoretical future is already a reality.
In the last two months, Heide has lost the equivalent of two fulltime employees as three of his workers have had to scale back their hours to take care of their kids.
"We have three staff who went from being full time all the way down to like 15 hours a week," Heide said. "They have to find time when friends can watch their kid they can't afford traditional childcare."
Heide acknowledged that paying his workers more would alleviate the problem, at least temporarily. The tight margins of the restaurant industry would mean higher prices on his menus to support the wage increases, putting him out of step with the broader market.
Heide's restaurants, St. Charles Station and Ollie's, have had to adjust to accommodate staff that cannot secure child care.
"I'm working more, so that's part of it," he said. "They have had to bring their kids into work and hang out and set up movies here."
Gov. Tony Evers (D) has called the Legislature to meet in a special session to consider picking up funding for Child Care Counts. Republicans have advanced a series of bills that would loosen regulations on the child care industry. Some providers have opposed those bills.