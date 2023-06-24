Child hit by car in Fond du Lac has died

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Loved ones tell 27 News a child hit by a car in Fond du Lac Friday has died.
The child's uncle, Brian Fugere, set up a GoFundMe in which he identifies the child as David Custance.
According to the GoFundMe, Custance was "playing outside with his older sisters and darted out into the road where he was struck by a speeding S.U.V."
A helicopter took the child to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where Fugere said he died after a tough 18-hour battle.
Right now, loved ones are raising money for a funeral.
Police say Custance was seven-years-old.
Right now, the incident remains under investigation.