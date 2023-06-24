 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Child hit by car in Fond du Lac has died

  • Updated
  • 0
David Custance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Loved ones tell 27 News a child hit by a car in Fond du Lac Friday has died.

The child's uncle, Brian Fugere, set up a GoFundMe in which he identifies the child as David Custance.

According to the GoFundMe, Custance was "playing outside with his older sisters and darted out into the road where he was struck by a speeding S.U.V."

A helicopter took the child to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where Fugere said he died after a tough 18-hour battle.

Right now, loved ones are raising money for a funeral. You can donate at the link above.

Police say Custance was seven-years-old.

Right now, the incident remains under investigation.

