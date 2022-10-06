Child hospitalized after a Waterloo collision; Dangerous intersection under fire

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- A young boy is recovering after colliding with a car in Waterloo.
According to police, officers responded to Highway 19 and Monroe street Wednesday morning for a crash involving a car and pedestrian. The boy had to be taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
At this time police have determined the car was not at fault.
Now, community members and leaders are speaking out and say something about the intersection needs to change.
"Our lighting is bad, our sidewalks have moved and if you take a look where that car is parked you'll see it's kind of hard to see someone coming down the other side of the street," Mayor Jenifer Quimby said.
Waterloo Mayor Jenifer Quimby said sometime around 2007, the Department of Transportation remodeled the intersection and now the line of sight is the biggest concern.
"We use to have a true four corners where you could see everything," she explained.
Ever since the remodel, Scott Hartwig told 27 News it's become a risk to cross the street.
"I myself have almost been hit numerous times at night," he said. "Night time is worse than daytime if you can believe that."
Hartwig said the problem stems from where the stop signs are placed. He explained cars are meant to stop at a white line that makes it hard to see if someone is around the corner at the crosswalk.
"If other kids are crossing while I'm standing here waiting for my kids to get off the bus, I'm out there helping them cross too because I can't imagine being a kid trying to cross this by themselves," he said.
Mayor Quimby said she's working on a solution but needs help from the DOT.
"I do want to have a meeting with the DOT and our local state representatives so they can take a look at this and find out how we can fix it," she said.
Meanwhile Hartwig said until it's fixed, his kids won't be crossing alone.
"It might not be cool but Dad's still going to help them get home from school," he said.
Hartwig and Quimby want to remind drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians.
A spokesperson for the DOT tells 27 news they have not heard any complaints, but would be happy to work with local stakeholders to discuss.