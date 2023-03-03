 Skip to main content
Child pornography, gun found during execution of 'high-risk' search warrant in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — A search warrant execution Friday led to the arrest of two men. 

Baraboo Police Department Captain Ryan La Broscian said a "high-risk search warrant" was executed on Moore Street by the Sauk County Emergency Response Team. 

During the search, La Broscian said a gun and child pornography were found. He said two men at the home were arrested: Robert Scace, 49, and Paul Anderson, 73. 

La Brocian says a charge of possession of child pornography has been referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office for Scace and a felon in possession of a firearm for Anderson. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

