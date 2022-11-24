 Skip to main content
Child rescued from thin sheet of ice on Milton retention pond

MILTON (WKOW) -- An 8-year-old boy was rescued on a thin sheet of ice on a Milton pond Tuesday, according to the Milton Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department said they were called to a retention pond near East High Street for a report of a child stuck out on thin ice, about 50 feet away from shore.

According to a news release, the boy has autism, so emergency crews had to approach him in a calm manner. 

Rescuers put on cold water suits and entered the pond. The ice that the child was on was about 1 to 1.5 inches thick. 

Emergency personnel worked together to convince the boy to approach a rescuer and he was eventually grabbed and safely brought to shore.

No injuries were reported and the boy was released to his mother.