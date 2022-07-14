Child saved from drowning by lifeguard at Goodman Pool

MADISON (WKOW) -- A child is expected to make a full recovery after being saved from drowning by a lifeguard at Madison's Goodman Pool.
Madison fire officials confirmed to 27 News that they responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a cardiac arrest at Goodman Pool. Sun Prairie EMS arrived to the pool first and took the child to the hospital.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison says that a child was underwater for nearly two minutes before being pulled out by a lifeguard. Garrison says the lifeguard immediately performed life-saving measures and likely saved the child's life.
The child is currently in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.