Child saved from drowning by lifeguard at Goodman Pool

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A child is expected to make a full recovery after being saved from drowning by a lifeguard at Madison's Goodman Pool.

Madison fire officials confirmed to 27 News that they responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a cardiac arrest at Goodman Pool. Sun Prairie EMS arrived to the pool first and took the child to the hospital. 

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison says that a child was underwater for nearly two minutes before being pulled out by a lifeguard. Garrison says the lifeguard immediately performed life-saving measures and likely saved the child's life.

The child is currently in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.