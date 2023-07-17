Children escape "house of horror," Milwaukee mother and boyfriend charged

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A mother and her boyfriend are charged with child neglect after two kids escaped a living situation in Milwaukee that a prosecutor said was like "something out of a horror movie."
The boys are seven and nine years old. Neighbors called 911 saying the boys were outside the home naked and covered in blood, feces and bruises.
Their mother, Katie Koch, and her boyfriend, Joel Manke, are accused of multiple counts of chronic neglect and false imprisonment.
"These children were essentially confined to their room for much of their lives. The door had the locks from the outside and the windows boarded shut," prosecutor Mallory Davis said during a court hearing. "I have finally been able to view videos and photographs of the home and I can tell you that almost every inch of their walls was covered in human feces."
Koch told police her children have not had medical care in a "year or two," nor have they ever been to school.