Children escape Milwaukee home naked and covered in feces, first responder recalls arriving on scene

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One firefighter who responded to the call of two kids escaping a horrible neglect situation says it's a scene that will stick with him for a long time.
Deputy Chief Schuyler Belott with the Milwaukee Fire Department got the dispatch call on his way home from work Thursday.
He told our Milwaukee affiliate it sounded out of the ordinary, so he checked it out.
First responders found 7 and 9-year-old boys naked and covered in red marks.
They had just escaped their home, where some of the windows were boarded up.
Investigators say the children's room had feces smeared all over the walls and there was a latch to lock the door from the outside.
"Anything involving kids, it sort of gets to you more, so I wanted to ensure they were taken care of," Belott said.
The boys' mother and her boyfriend are charged with neglect.
She's still in jail.
He's no longer in custody.