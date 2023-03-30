 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children who fell from cliff at Gov. Dodge State Park 'expected to make full recovery'

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa County Sheriff's Office badge

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports two children who fell at Governor Dodge State Park are expected to "make a full recovery." 

The children, ages 4 and 6, fell from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail Wednesday.

In an update, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said both children are being released from the hospital Thursday. 

"Again, I can't thank all involved for making this the best outcome possible. This case is truly remarkable and we are extremely  happy that these children are expected to make a full recovery," Peterson said. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you