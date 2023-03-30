Children who fell from cliff at Gov. Dodge State Park 'expected to make full recovery'

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports two children who fell at Governor Dodge State Park are expected to "make a full recovery."

The children, ages 4 and 6, fell from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail Wednesday.

In an update, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said both children are being released from the hospital Thursday.

"Again, I can't thank all involved for making this the best outcome possible. This case is truly remarkable and we are extremely happy that these children are expected to make a full recovery," Peterson said.