Chilly conditions return for much of the workweek

MADISON (WKOW) - A stretch of March-like weather is back after a taste of summer this weekend.
Highs today will only be in the mid 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s with a bit of a breeze from the west and northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. We're on the back side of a cold front that rolled through late Sunday, keeping temps below normal for much of the forecast.
Upper 20s tonight, so cover up or bring in any sensitive plants. Partly sunny in the mid 40s and a bit of a breeze again on Tuesday. Back below freezing Tuesday night and only in the mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Isolated shower chances late-day with a few more showers possible Thursday and then this weekend, too. Temps turn milder by the weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s.