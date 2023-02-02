 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 below to
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Chilly for Groundhog Day but much colder Friday

Groundhog Day forecast

WIND CHILL ADVISORY 11 PM - NOON FRIDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - An approaching cold front will cause temps to fall later today with arctic air arriving tonight.

Mostly to partly sunny today and breezy with a stray flurry possible midday or this afternoon a cold front moves in. Temps peak midday in the low 20s before falling to the single digits late-day. Wind chills won't get out of the single digits today with sub-zero wind chills on the way by the evening commute.

Wind chills drop to -25 to -30 by early Friday morning, so take precautions by wearing multiple layers and limiting time outside. Highs only climb to the single digits with wind chills around or below zero through early Saturday.

Temps climb the rest of the forecast into the 30s with flurry chances Sunday and a rain/mix possible early next workweek as high temps stay above freezing.

