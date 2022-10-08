Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A freeze warning remains in effect for the bottom half of Wisconsin through 8am. It will be a cooler Saturday with warmer temperatures expected on Sunday but even warmer temperatures are on the horizon. However, the warm up does not last long.
A strong Canadian high is moving further into the Plains, drawing down that cooler air for your Saturday. Temperatures starting out in the low to mid 30s and will climb into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. However, westerly winds are going to make it feel cooler than our actual air temperatures. We'll stay dry and sunny with clouds moving in starting in the mid afternoon from north to south.
A stray shower may be possible on Sunday but most will stay dry before a better chance for rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
That's when our next low brings in the 70s for temperatures. By Friday of next week, we're back in the 50s.