Chilly Saturday with flurries

MADISON (WKOW) - Northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will keep wind chills below 10° through Saturday. We also have the chance for passing light snow showers/flurries through the day, with just a dusting possible for spotty areas.
High temperatures will top out in the middle 20s this afternoon with cloudy skies and the chance for on and off flurries. We'll completely dry out overnight as clouds decrease late. Temperatures will drop into the teens to begin Sunday, but we'll see a nice warm-up and a lot of sunshine through Sunday. Speaking of sunshine, today is the first day we'll see over 12 hours of daylight since late September.
Clouds will increase again late on Monday, which is the first day of Spring. Temperatures will also climb to near 40° tomorrow before reaching the 50° mark by Tuesday. We're monitoring a very active week with on and off rain chances from Tuesday afternoon through at least Friday. Precipitation looks to fall as mainly rain, but a brief wintry mix can't be ruled out each night when temperatures dip near freezing. Stay with 27 News for updates.