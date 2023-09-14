Chilly start with mild finish today

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Some of the coolest temperatures of the season arrive this morning, but there is a warm up ahead.
Temps quickly climb to the low 70s this afternoon with full sunshine and a light wind out of the south. Comfortable tonight in the low 50s before we jump to the mid to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.
An incoming cold front will cause for an isolated shower or storm chance Friday evening and overnight with a better chance for rain popping up on Saturday with temperatures back to the low 70s this weekend. Sunday will be the drier of the two days.
Conditions heat up next week with low to mid 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday. Summery weather isn't quite done with us, even as we approach the beginning of fall.