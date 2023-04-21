Chilly weekend with a light rain/snow mix chance

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Below average temperatures are back and will stick around the entire forecast.
We'll start sunny today with increasing clouds this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s, but it'll also be breezy. By this evening, a spotty, light rain/mix will be possible, mainly in western Wisconsin.
Overnight temperatures fall to the low 30s with a spotty, light mix chance continuing. By Saturday morning, we could see a light snow mix with up to a dusting possible on the grass west and northwest of Madison.
Skies stay cloudy with temps only reaching the low 40s in the afternoon. But that'll be just warm enough that the spotty, light precipitation type should change back over to rain. Drying off Sunday, but staying cool and generally cloudy in the low to mid 40s.
Temperatures get back to the 50s next workweek with isolated rain chances Monday and Tuesday with brighter, drier conditions much of the rest of the week.