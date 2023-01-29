Chinese students at UW Madison bring Lunar New Year celebrations to campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chinese students at UW Madison hosted their own Lunar New Year celebration with the Chinese Students and Scholars Association's Spring Festival Gala Sunday.
Each New Year brings the promise of a fresh start. Many set resolutions or focus on a value they'd like to see more of in their life. In the Chinese Zodiac, 2023 is the year of the rabbit, ushering in a time of prosperity and peace.
Tainlin Yang is the President of the CSSA at UW Madison. He and fellow students have been working hard to organize this year's Spring Festival Gala to ring in the New Year with Chinese music and dancing.
"We include the five elements in the Chinese culture which is wood, metal, fire, water and earth," Yang said. "[It's] a good way to represent an important part of traditional Chinese culture."
While a major part of the event is to celebrate their Chinese heritage, the CSSA wants to invite people across campus to learn why these traditions are so important. They plan to host more inclusive events as the spring semester continues.
"[Celebration] events open to all students on campus. They can use, they can feel, they can try, they can practice traditional Chinese culture like paper cutting or Chinese painting," Yang said.
On the first day of the Lunar New Year, a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California targeted a New Year's celebration, but Yan says fear and worry have no part in this performance.
"I think, luckily, our school in Madison and the whole community have a very inclusive culture," Yang said.