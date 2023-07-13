Chipotle tests ‘Autocado,’ a robot to speed up guacamole production

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
492 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BELOIT,
BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, RACINE, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chipotle tests ‘Autocado,’ a robot to speed up guacamole production

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot.

Meet “Autocado,” a Chipotle robot designed to perform the more tedious tasks of creating the chain’s guacamole, including cutting, coring and peeling avocados. With the robot prototype — which frankly looks more like a boxy silver refrigerator than a humanoid — Chipotle joins the growing ranks of fast-food companies looking to robotic technology to trim costs.

For Chipotle (CMG), the decision to automate this back-of-house task comes at a time of labor shortages in the restaurant industry, with US restaurant and accommodations job openings standing at 1.2 million in May. Pre-pandemic, the number of job openings in the industry only surpassed 1 million once in the last 20 years. But Chipotle (CMG) said this “collaborative robot” will not eliminate jobs, but, instead, employees will work with the robot to speed up guacamole production.

An employee will still mash the avocados with other ingredients such as salt, lime juice and jalapenos to create the guacamole’s creamy consistency.

“It’s essential for us to maintain the experience of and preparing the guacamole to our exact standards,” Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle said. “The device was designed specifically for Chipotle with the goal of easing identified pain points for restaurant employees.”

Preparing a batch of guacamole takes just under an hour, but the Autocado has the potential to cut this time in half, saving the fast casual Mexican food chain $50 million if successful, according to the company.

These shifts are representative of a larger trend toward automating tasks in restaurants. Hamburger-chain White Castle implemented a robot called Flippy 2 that takes over the restaurant’s entire fry station. And restaurants are introducing artificial intelligence drive thrus across the country.

To use the Autocado, an employee loads up to 25 pounds of avocados into it. The fruit is then sliced in half, the cores and skins are removed, and the sliced and peeled avocados are collected into a bowl. (Yes, it’s a fruit.)

Chipotle purchases over 100 million pounds of avocados each year, the company said.

Automated avocado peeling machines already exist. But Autocado is specifically designed for Chipotle’s needs and is proprietary, the company said.

For its design, Chipotle partnered with Vebu Labs, a robotics startup in California, to analyze the preparation process at various Chipotle restaurants and identify the most time-consuming tasks for employees.

Chipotle has invested in Vebu as a part of the company’s $50 million venture, Cultivate Next.

Dishwashing robots may be coming next, the company said. And Chipotle is already testing “Chippy,” a robotic kitchen assistant that uses artificial intelligence to make tortilla chips to dip in Autocado’s guacamole.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

