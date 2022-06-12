Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company marks 60th anniversary with 60 cent cones

MADISON (WKOW) -- Past and present met at the scoop of a cone Sunday as a staple of the Dairy State celebrated 60 years of business.
The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company marked the anniversary by selling 60-cent scoops of ice cream from open to close at all area locations.
Kari Olson, assistant manager of the Atwood location, said that for many, the deal was both sweet and sentimental.
"For so many people, this has been a part of their lives forever," Olson said. "So many people come in and say: 'I worked here when I was in high school and now we have grandkids here,' and its like, wow, that's amazing that we all have this shared experience."
The cherry on top of anniversary celebrations Sunday was that the City of Madison declared June 12th 'Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Day.'