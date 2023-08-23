 Skip to main content
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream hosting 'Create a Flavor' contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Want to win free ice cream for a year? How about seeing a flavor you made in stores? Well, here's your chance.

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is hosting its yearly "Create a Flavor" contest.

Past winners for the contest include favorites like Kitty Kitty Bang Bang, Exhausted Parent® and This $@&! Just Got Serious.

Participants can submit their flavor ideas, and the winner will get free ice cream for a year.

Starting Sept. 8, flavors can be entered online or at Chocolate Shoppe's Madison stores. The contest will close on Sept. 24.

The flavors will then be taste tested, and a the top three flavors will go head to head in a community vote. The flavor with the most votes will be announced on Oct. 13.

Once the winner's decided, master ice cream makers will get to work so the flavor can be launched nationally in 2024.