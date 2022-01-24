 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Dane and Columbia Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Choosing between books and tablets when reading with toddlers

  • Updated
Father and child reading a book generic
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new generation of toddlers have so much technology at their fingertips, but it can negatively impact their communication skills.

During story time, parents may be better off with old-fashioned books rather than smart phones and tablets, according to researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Researchers observed the interactions of 72 parents and toddlers as they read between tablets and books, and found that parents spoke less with their children when reading from tablets. They also found that toddlers ignore a majority of the communication from their parents when using tablets.

Kids need the communication with their parents to help with their language, learning, making friends and doing well in school.

Before powering on the tablet, researchers recommend pulling a book from the bookshelf.

Tags

Recommended for you