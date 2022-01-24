Choosing between books and tablets when reading with toddlers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new generation of toddlers have so much technology at their fingertips, but it can negatively impact their communication skills.
During story time, parents may be better off with old-fashioned books rather than smart phones and tablets, according to researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School.
Researchers observed the interactions of 72 parents and toddlers as they read between tablets and books, and found that parents spoke less with their children when reading from tablets. They also found that toddlers ignore a majority of the communication from their parents when using tablets.
Kids need the communication with their parents to help with their language, learning, making friends and doing well in school.
Before powering on the tablet, researchers recommend pulling a book from the bookshelf.