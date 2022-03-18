Chris Carbon selected as next Madison Fire Chief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chris P. Carbon was selected as the next Madison Fire Chief, according to release from the City of Madison Board of Police and Fire Commissioners (PFC) this Friday.
According to the PFC, Carbon is a lifelong Madisonian, having attended Madison West High School, as well as graduating from the UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He has been involved in the fire and EMS services since 1992 and has been with the City of Madison Fire Department since 1999, serving as a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant and training officer. He has also been heavily involved in community paramedicine.
Carbon is currently the Division Chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services Training and Logistics.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also congratulated Carbon in a statement this Friday, saying that she looked forward to working with him on development of the CARES alternative response team for mental health emergencies -- an initiative Carbon has supported in his career -- and other innovations at the fire department.
"We were very fortunate to have four exceptionally well-qualified candidates from our own department competing for this position," Rhodes-Conway said. "I want to thank all the other finalists for their service to the City and wish them many more years of success in the Madison Fire Department."
The PFC will now issue an offer to Carbon and is thankful to the community for their input in the process.