Christian 'warrior' accused of causing bomb scare at pride event

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A member of a Christian preacher group, who was arrested after a Watertown pride event, is facing new accusations.
19-year-old Marcus Schroeder is charged in Dodge County for making a bomb scare, a class I felony.
Schroeder was previously arrested following a permit violation at the pride event in July.
He told Fox News he was reciting scriptures from the bible when he was arrested for resisting and "amplified music in the park without a permit."
He was released with a warning and charges weren't filed.
Fast forward nearly two months and Schroeder was back in custody for a felony charge pertaining to the same event.
"Mr. Schroeder you're charged with one count of making a bomb scare and as a class I felony it could carry fines of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to three and a half years," the court commissioner said.
Court records show, Schroeder is accused of calling 911 and reporting a bomb was going to go off while he was attending Watertown's Pride in the Park event
According to the criminal complaint, Schroeder told the operator "I'm at the park right now for a drag queen event in Watertown and a guy just came up to me and said there is a bomb set to explode at 12:05."
Shortly before the call came in, an officer on scene reported escorting out one of the people Schroeder was seen with at the park.
The officer claims Schroeder then left the park and seconds later dialed 911 to report a bomb threat.
A detective put together a timeline of events from that day. It reads as follows:
• 10:22AM: Marcus Schroeder is seen with a group in the park. Officers spoke to the group about protesting rules within the park. No enforcement action taken.
• 11:45AM: Marcus is seen walking up to the lawn area in front of the bandshell/stage with 20+ people (assumed Christian group members/protesters).
• 11:47AM: Detective Sergeant Caucutt contacted a group in the park because one of the subjects had an amplified device. Marcus was seen with this group.
• 11:54AM: Marcus is seen with A.C, J.W., and R.K in the park, near the bandshell. Six (6) seconds after officer contact, Marcus walks away from officers. The female is escorted out of the park by officers. Marcus is seen making his way out of the park.
• 11:56AM: Marcus is seen walking out of the park by himself, towards Anne St. and the WTPD command post.
• 11:57AM: Marcus Schroeder called to report that an unknown subject told him a bomb would explode at the park at 12:05PM.
• 12:03PM: Marcus Schroeder called back to ask if anything was being done with the bomb threat. Marcus mentions being concerned for his friends/group members and wanted them notified and out of the park.
• 12:33PM: Marcus Schroeder was in the park (permitted area), near the bandshell, causing a disturbance/protesting unlawfully and was escorted out of the permitted area. Marcus was released and allowed to stay outside the fence that bordered the permitted event, which is where the protesters were allowed to stand.
• 4:16PM: Marcus Schroeder was arrested at the park for Obstruction/Resisting and Amplified Music in the Park w/o Permit. Booked, cited and released.
The complaint does not give the exact reason why investigators believe the bomb threat wasn't credible.
However, court records show Schroeder is seen with a group of people in two videos from the event.
According to the criminal complaint, the "group that Schroeder was with goes into the park to pray by the performance stage. A video of that event was posted as well. No where in any of those videos does anyone in the group mention a bomb threat or indicate that they feared for their safety."
According to the 911 call log noted in the complaint, the dispatcher told Schroeder he should leave if he's worried the threat was credible.
Court records show he chose not to.
Schroeder was given a $5,000 signature bond and ordered not to post about the case on social media.
He's expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 19, 2023.