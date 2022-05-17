Christian Yelich surprises Brewers fans at the grocery store

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Shoppers at a Pick 'N Save store in West Allis got a big surprise Tuesday when they got to the checkout line.
The Milwaukee Brewers not only paid for groceries, they bagged them too. Christian Yelich helped out.
"We're getting the hang of it. When people bring their own bags, it gets a little confusing," Yelich said in an interview with WISN-TV.
Employees at the store did give Yelich some training. They wanted to make sure he didn't send anyone home with broken eggs or bruised bananas.