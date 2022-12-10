Christmas Bazaar puts Black owned businesses in the spotlight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Christmas Bazaar on Madison's east side put Black-owned businesses in the spotlight Saturday.
The Bazaar returned to S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal Church after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic. It included everything from homemade food to homemade gifts.
Desere Mayo, artist and owner of Design by Mayo LLC was there selling buttons, magnets, t-shirts and more with her drawings of historic figures on them.
"I want kids to know their history, and not only the history of African Americans, but of Asians, of Hispanics, of Native Americans. I want them to know it all," Mayo said.
Mayo said drawings like hers make for special Christmas gifts because she puts her heart into them.
"Some of the drawings that I have done, I had tears when I was drawing it because they were so special," Mayo said. Or, making people cry because they lost a loved one or they lost a pet, and I was able to draw that for them. It just brings so much joy to me because I'm able to bring comfort and joy."
The Christmas Bazaar is also taking place Sunday from 1 to 3:30 p.m.