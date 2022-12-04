Christmas tree caught inside home near Poynette

POYNETTEE (WKOW) -- A Christmas tree caught fire in a home near Poynette early Saturday morning.
The Poynette Dekorra Fire Department responded to a single-family home for a Christmas tree on fire on Tipperary Road in the Township of Dekorra just before 4 a.m.
Poynette Fire and EMS, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Alliant Energy, and MG&E assisted at the scene.
According to the department, one responder arrived at the scene to confirm smoke and evacuate the residents.
Firefighters were able to identify the source of the fire and put it out.
Investigators determined a live Christmas tree inside the home had caught fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Fire officials reported no injuries from the fire.
The department is using this incident to remind the public to water live Christmas trees and inspect lights often.