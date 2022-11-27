Christmas tree farms bounce back from weather challenges, continuing family traditions

VERONA (WKOW) -- For many people, getting in the holiday spirit first means finding that perfect Christmas tree. But, for tree farm owners across Wisconsin, the last couple of years have had their challenges.
Since the 60's, Jensen Trees in Verona has not only been growing its farm but also growing family traditions that can last a lifetime.
"We've been doing this for 60 years," employee Jacob Nichols-Jensen said. "And I'm the third generation that's been that's been doing this."
Jacob Nichols-Jensen said when his grandpa first came to Wisconsin, there were only seven trees on the property. Now, he said more than 20 acres of land are home to their Christmas trees.
But Nichols-Jensen said growing all of these trees has had its roadblocks.
"We experienced some inclement weather a couple of years in a row," he said. "About 10 years ago now, a lot of the trees we planted died, which was really unfortunate."
He said with careful management, they have been able to bounce back. However, they did have to close off certain fields.
Keeping the farm open allows families to either continue their Christmas tree traditions or start them. And for Matadi Unruh, it's a sight he said he has never seen before.
"As far as the weather and the greenery, it's totally different from the Dallas Fort Worth area," Unruh said.
Unruh of Dallas is in the area visiting his family. This holiday season, for him, is about new traditions.
"I don't really get the opportunity to do something like this. So, I guess just a family gathering and new experience," Unruh said.
The owners of Jensen Trees say they are seeing more first-timers come out and pick out their Christmas trees this year.
They are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.