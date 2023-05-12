 Skip to main content
Chronic wasting disease detected in Dodge Co. deer

deer

File footage of a white-tailed deer

 Courtesy of Pixabay

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — State officials confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a southern Wisconsin Deer. 

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported a nine-year-old doe from a farm in Dodge County tested positive for the disease. 

The farm has since been placed under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is underway. DATCP said this means no live animals or wholesale carcasses can leave the property. 

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that impacts deer, elk and moose. 

